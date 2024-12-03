The lawsuit is filed under a California law that allows workers to sue employers on behalf of the state. Credit: valiantsin suprunovich/Shutterstock.

Apple is facing a lawsuit filed by Amar Bhakta, a digital advertising employee, who accused the company of unlawfully monitoring personal devices and iCloud accounts, according to a report by Reuters.

The lawsuit, filed in California, claimed Apple requires employees to install software on personal devices, granting access to emails, photo libraries, health data, and other personal information.

The lawsuit also alleged that Apple enforces confidentiality policies preventing employees from discussing working conditions and engaging in whistleblowing.

Bhakta, employed by Apple since 2020, claims restrictions on discussing work on podcasts and LinkedIn.

“Apple’s surveillance policies and practices chill, and thus also unlawfully restrain, employee whistleblowing, competition, freedom of employee movement in the job market, and freedom of speech,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit is filed under a California law that allows workers to sue employers on behalf of the state, with employees retaining 35% of any penalties.

Responding to the development, Apple stated that the lawsuit’s claims lack merit and highlighted annual training for employees on their rights to discuss working conditions.

“At Apple, we’re focused on creating the best products and services in the world and we work to protect the inventions our teams create for customers,” the company added.

Bhakta’s lawyers also represent two women who filed a lawsuit in June 2024, accusing Apple of underpaying female workers in engineering, marketing, and AppleCare divisions.

Additionally, the company is facing complaints from a US labour board, alleging illegal deterrence of employee discussions on issues like sex bias and pay discrimination, including restrictions on social media and Slack usage.

In March 2024, the US DOJ, along with 16 state attorneys general, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of monopolising the smartphone market.