Apple has introduced the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2.
The revolutionary earbuds include loud sound reduction, a hearing test and hearing aid features.
Apple announced an Autumn launch for the AirPods Pro 2 complete with a scientifically validated hearing test, and a clinical-grade hearing aid feature to support users with hearing loss.
According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 1.5 billion people around the world are living with hearing loss and Apple aims to build on years of work in the hearing health space.
Anisha Bhatia, senior analyst at research and analysis company GlobalData said: “The earbud industry has long delayed the integration of hearing aid functionality into earbuds. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has integrated hearing aid capability into a consumer device for the first time making it accessible to users.”
According to Bhatia, machine learning models facilitate the enhancement of the user’s hearing following a preliminary test, with all consumer devices from Apple integrating the hearing score obtained through the AirPods Pro 2, adjusting their audio output accordingly for the user.
She believes the technology will be hard to replicate by rival companies for Android users as it demonstrates the “seamless functionality within Apple’s ecosystem.”
Apple has previously developed hearing technology such as the Noise app on Apple Watch, headphone audio levels with iPhone, hearing accessibility features, and the Apple Hearing Study, whereas the AirPods Pro 2 will provide end-to-end experience focused on prevention, awareness, and assistance.
Bhatia concludes that competitors will be quick to respond with similar features to provide for those experiencing hearing loss.
“The market potential for this product is substantial.”
Using the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test, the new feature will transform AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid.
After setup, the feature will enable personalised dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time.