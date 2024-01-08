Apple has started to make payments following a lawsuit that started six years ago over claims it deliberately slowed down iPhones in the US.
The tech giant is paying out $500m as part of a legal settlement which equates to around $92 per claim.
Apple agreed to the payout in 2020 citing it was concerned about the costs of continuing the lawsuit, despite refuting any wrongdoing.
The US case first began at the end of 2017 when Apple confirmed that some iPhones were deliberately slowed down as they got older.
Apple said the slowdown was put in place to lengthen the lifespan of the devices, due to the performance decreasing as batteries got older.
The admission from Apple led to major scrutiny as it was accused of causing devices to deteriorate without telling customers. The tech giant offered a lower-price battery replacement in an attempt to address the anger.
Apple previously said “we have never – and would never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades”.
Apple is still battling its UK lawsuit
Apple is currently facing a similar lawsuit in the UK which is seeking £1.6bn in compensation. The tech giant lost its attempt to block the lawsuit in November.
Justin Gutmann, a market researcher, filed the lawsuit last year with the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal.
Apple previously said it denies the majority of its batteries were defective, apart from a small number of iPhone 6 models five years ago and called the UK lawsuit “baseless”.
Gutmann’s lawyer, Philip Moser, noted the tech giant had previously promised to be “clearer and more upfront” with iPhone users about the battery health of iPhones.
Apple denies misleading its customers surrounding iPhone battery issues.
Apple’s lawyer, David Wolfson, said that the lawsuit boils down to “not all batteries could deliver the peak power demanded in all circumstances at all times,” which he says is common to every battery-powered device.