Apple is working on custom-designed chips aimed at powering future smart glasses, AI servers, and upcoming Mac models, reported Bloomberg News.

The chip designed for the smart glasses is focused on energy efficiency and camera control. Production could begin by the end of next year or in 2027.

The chip is based on technology used in the Apple Watch, which consumes less power than components in devices like the iPhone or Mac, the report said.

It is being tailored to support multiple cameras and will be manufactured by Taiwan-based TSMC.

The development of smart glasses chips may position the company as a competitor to existing products such as Meta Platforms’ Ray-Ban glasses.

Apple is simultaneously developing processors for its Mac lineup and for AI servers.

These servers are expected to support the Apple Intelligence platform, which powers several AI-based features on Apple devices.

The company is preparing new Mac processors, possibly named the M6 and M7, as part of its broader effort to enhance AI capabilities across its products.

Recent developments include the integration of Apple Intelligence suite, which supports functions such as summarising notifications, rewriting emails, and providing access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple has already taken steps towards designing its own silicon. In February 2025, the company introduced its first custom modem chip, enabling iPhones to connect to wireless data networks.

Earlier in May 2025, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to source more than 19 billion chips from the US in 2025 to reduce its reliance on China and elevate India as a pivotal production hub for its iPhones.