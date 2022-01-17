Apple has agreed to comply with a ruling of the Dutch regulator that will require the iPhone maker to allow third-party payment options for dating apps in the Netherlands, reported Reuters.

Last month, Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in the country ordered the US technology giant to change its in-app purchase payments rules after it found that the firm has been taking advantage of its market position by forcing dating apps to use its in-app payment system.

The regulator had warned that the firm will face fines if it fails to comply with its order by 15 January.

Apple stated on its developers’ blog: “To comply with the ACM’s order, we’re introducing two optional new entitlements exclusively applicable to dating apps on the Netherlands App Store that provide additional payment processing options for users. Dating app developers who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system may do so and no further action is needed.”

The company also warned the developers that it would not be able to help with safety or refunds of payments that are carried outside its systems as it will ‘not be directly aware of them’.

Apple is said to be appealing ACM’s order as the company is concerned that the new changes will ‘compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security’.

The latest development follows Apple’s decision to allow third-party payment options on its App Store in South Korea.

South Korean telecommunications regulator said last week that the firm submitted an application to allow third-party payments systems on its App Store.