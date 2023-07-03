Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan / Staff

Apple has reportedly had to cut back on production forecasts of its upcoming mixed reality Vision Pro headset – just a few days after the tech giant made history for being the first public company valued at $3tn on Friday (June 30).

The Vision Pro, announced last month at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), has been making positive waves in the technology space while dividing opinion with its hefty $3,499 price tag.

Luxshare, a Chinese contract manufacturer and sole maker of the headset, was preparing to make less than 400,000 units in 2024, according to two people close to the company, the Financial Times reported.

Apple has been reportedly unhappy with the productivity of Luxshare, especially with the manufacturing of micro-OLED displays – the most expensive component of the headset.

According to the Financial Times, Apple has been dissatisfied with Luxshare’s ability to create enough micro-OLEDs without any defects.

The internal display, which will feature one micro-OLED for each eye, offers the highest resolution and quality of any headset on the market, the Financial Times reported.

Two China-based suppliers of components for the headset told the Financial Times that Apple was only asking them for enough to build between 130,000 and 150,000 units in the first year. Suggesting a major push back in production promises from the original announcement last month.

News of a slowdown to the production of the Vision Pro comes just days after Apple made history as the first public company to be valued at $3tn.

At the end of trading on Friday (30 June), the iPhone maker closed at a value of $193.97 per share, bringing its market value to $3.04tn.

Apple had briefly surpassed the $3tn market cap in January 2022 but could not sustain the value by the time markets had closed.