Apple has confirmed that the annual Apple Music Festival (previously iTunes Festival) has come to an end, a decade after the popular event kicked off back in 2007.

The London event hosted some of the music industry’s biggest names over the last decade.

The likes of Oasis, Linkin Park, Elton John, Adele and One Direction have all taken to the stage at The Roundhouse, Camden.

Usually hosted throughout September, music fans were able to secure free tickets to shows via a random allocation lottery.

Unsurprisingly, it was extremely popular. The venue was packed out on most evenings, leaving crowds of hopeful fans waiting to get in via the back-up queue.

Apple Music Festival regulars have known for some time that the annual event had likely come to an end – Apple has made no mention of the festival this year, while previous events have followed months of marketing.

However, Apple has now made Apple Music Festival’s end official.

Memorable moments from 10 years of Apple Music Festival

It might be no more, but iTunes Festival leaves behind many memories, having produced a host of headlines over the years. These are just a few of the best:

Amy Winehouse’s final performance

Those that won tickets to see Dionne Bromfield perform at iTunes Festival 2011 were treated to a surprise performance from soul star Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse joined her god-daughter Bromfield on stage, dancing along to her music and urging the crowd to purchase her album.

Tragically, this was the last time that Winehouse performed on stage. She passed away from alcohol poisoning two days later.

Arctic Monkeys tells everyone to liven up

Performers were often left disappointed by the crowds at Apple Music Festival. Many attendees weren’t fans of the artist that they were seeing and it showed.

However, unwilling to settle for lacklustre energy, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner demanded that his audience “wakes up” back in 2013. Similarly, he dedicated the track “Snap Out Of It” to the crowd.

Dave Grohl doesn’t condone violence

Rock concerts are often rowdy affairs. However, Dave Grohl isn’t a fan of flailing arms.

The Foo Fighters frontman stopped mid-song at iTunes Festival 2011 after noticing a man violently throwing his arms around in the crowd.

As the venue fell silent, Grohl ordered the fan to leave the show early… And he wasn’t polite about it.

Britney backs out of a backflip

In one of the last ever Apple Music Festival performances, music icon Britney Spears returned to London for the first time in five years.

However, while she wowed the crowd with her playlist of pop classics and wardrobe full of sparkly outfits, her dance moves let her down.

At one point, it seemed that Britney would perform a backflip with a helping hand from one of her backing dances, only to back out of the gymnastics move at the last second.

Robbie Williams flashes his tiger pants

Robbie Williams’ show at Apple Music Festival 2016 was as full of energy and awkwardness as they always are.

He didn’t accidentally chat up a 15-year-old, or frantically clean his hands after touching a fan, but he did unzip his trousers and show the crowd those infamous tiger pants from the “Rock DJ” video.