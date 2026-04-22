Tim Cook (right) and John Ternus (left) at Apple Park. Credit: Apple Inc.

Apple will see a change in its top leadership on 1 September 2026, when John Ternus takes over as CEO and Tim Cook transitions to the role of executive chairman of the board.

The board of directors unanimously approved the succession plan following an extended period of preparation.

Cook is set to remain chief executive through the summer, working alongside Ternus to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities.

On the same date, Arthur Levinson, Apple’s non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will move into the position of lead independent director.

Ternus will join the board as he begins his tenure as chief executive.

As executive chairman, Cook will focus on areas including liaising with policymakers internationally.

Tim Cook’s tenure in Apple began in 1998 and he has held the chief executive position since 2011.

During his leadership, the company recorded significant growth in market capitalisation and annual revenue. Apple during this period expanded its presence to more than 200 countries and territories, and increased its workforce by over 100,000 employees.

Cook also oversaw the introduction of several product and service categories and the company’s transition to its own chip designs.

The installed base of Apple devices has risen to over 2.5 billion, while the Services division’s revenue now exceeds $100bn annually.

Cook’s tenure also saw expansion in retail locations, as well as product lines such as wearables, including watches and headphones.

Efforts in privacy, security, environmental initiatives, accessibility, and workplace standards were formalised under his leadership.

Cook said: “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

John Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001. He became vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and entered the executive leadership team in 2021.

He has overseen hardware engineering for key Apple product lines, contributed to new categories such as the iPad and AirPods, and led efforts to innovate hardware materials and product durability.

His work enabled the introduction of new products, including the recent MacBook Neo and advances in iPhone and AirPods design.

Ternus holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania and previously worked at Virtual Research Systems.

Ternus said: “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor.

“It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another.”