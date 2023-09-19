The new Double Tap feature will be available on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. Credit: blackzheep via Shutterstock.

Unlike the new iPhone 15 series, which were filled with innovations, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are hugely disappointing.

For the most part, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was a replica of the Ultra 1, with the only exceptions being the new S9 SiP chip and a display that can offer 3,000 nits of brightness compared to the 2,000 on the previous model.

Features announced are software-related updates, such as being able to set a waypoint using just Siri and Double Tap, which will be available across the Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Apple made it seem like the new software features are only possible due to the new S9 SiP. This, however, is not the case. Having a lack of hardware updates to talk about would explain why these software features were presented in this way, as is typical Apple fashion.

AssistiveTouch or Double Tap?

For instance, let’s consider the new Double Tap feature, which will be available on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

During the announcement of Double Tap, Apple claimed that the feature was possible because of the neural engine in the S9 SiP, stating the feature “processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor in a completely new way.

It uses a machine learning algorithm to detect the unique signature of tiny movements and changes in blood flow when your hand and fingers perform a Double Tap.”

However, the Double Tap feature has been available for Apple Watch users since the Series 4 released in 2018.

While not referred to as Double Tap, users can enable a feature called AssistiveTouch in the accessibility settings on their Apple Watch or iPhone that does the same thing as Double Tap but with even more gesture options.

With AssistiveTouch, users have the option to tap their index finger and thumb once or twice or clench their fist once or twice to enable different actions.

Best Apple upgrades news

What both the Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 can do that their predecessors could not is use Siri locally on-device without having to be connected to the internet. Whether this is truly made possible by the S9 SiP is uncertain at this point, but this ability gives these smartwatches appeal over the previous generation. Furthermore, Siri can now interact with the Health app, so users can pull up or log new data just by asking Siri.

Arguably the most impressive component of the new Apple Watches is their carbon-neutral rating (when paired with select watch bands). Apple claims that all Apple Watch manufacturing is powered by 100% clean energy and that transportation emissions have been cut by 78%, owing to the use of recycled fibre in packaging.