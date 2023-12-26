Apple has initiated discussions with multiple news and publishing entities to acquire rights to utilise their content for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) projects, reported The New York Times citing sources.
These negotiations, involving multiyear agreements potentially worth over $50m, signal Apple’s intent to accelerate its AI capabilities.
Apple has approached publishers such as Condé Nast, NBC News, and IAC, which collectively publish a range of influential titles such as Vogue, The New Yorker, People, The Daily Beast, and Better Homes and Gardens.
Apple’s competitors, including Microsoft and Google, have already made significant strides in generative AI with products that can mimic human-like response and generate images and text.
The technology underpinning these products, known as neural networks, requires vast amounts of data to train AI systems.
While Apple has refrained from commenting on the matter, the response from publishers has been mixed.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Some express caution, stemming from past experiences with tech giants and concerns over the broad licensing terms proposed by Apple, which could entail legal liabilities for the publishers.
Despite these reservations, there is a sense of cautious optimism among some news executives who appreciate Apple’s proactive approach in seeking permissions.
The approach contrasts with the practices of other AI-driven companies that have faced criticism for using content without prior agreements.
Apple’s internal debates on data acquisition for AI development reflect its privacy-centric philosophy, which has historically limited its use of internet-sourced information.
As the AI landscape evolves, news industry leaders are increasingly vigilant about the implications of AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have the potential to redirect their audience and advertising revenue.
The news follows OpenAI’s multi-million deal with Axel Springer, a German news and technology company.
Through the alliance, OpenAI will gain access to Axel Springer’s news article repository and content, which will be used to enhance its AI systems.
Source:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/22/technology/apple-ai-news-publishers.html
https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-explores-ai-deals-with-news-publishers-new-york-times-2023-12-22/