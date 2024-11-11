Tech giant Apple has established its first wholly owned subsidiary in India, Apple Operations India, in a bid to expand its R&D capabilities in the region, the Economic Times reported.
With this development, India may soon have a role in the development of Apple’s new products including research, design and testing.
According to a regulatory filing, Apple Operations India will focus on procuring engineering equipment, leasing facilities, employing engineers for hardware development and providing failure analysis services to group companies.
Apple has provided a “letter of comfort,” ensuring operational and financial support for the foreseeable future, as stated in the filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
This development marks the first time Apple is setting up a direct subsidiary of its US parent company in India.
Currently, Apple’s R&D activities are conducted in the US, China, Germany and Israel.
The new subsidiary will also support third-party manufacturers and contractors by providing hardware, software and other services, as per the RoC filing.
The establishment of Apple Operations India comes amid ongoing economic tensions between the US and China.
Apple Operations India’s memorandum of association states it will engage in procuring, developing, manufacturing and supporting related operations, including R&D and design in science, engineering, technology and applied technology.
It will also provide equipment and systems to third-party manufacturers and contractors.
Apple has been setting new sales records in India, as acknowledged by CEO Tim Cook in earnings calls.
The company operates two stores in India and plans to open four more.
Apple has expanded its manufacturing operations in India through partners and is now the country’s largest electronics exporter.
The latest development comes after reports of the company conducting an internal study, dubbed Atlas, to gather employee feedback on smart glasses currently available in the market.