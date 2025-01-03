Apple has agreed to a $95m settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit claiming its Siri voice assistant violated user privacy, Reuters reports.
The preliminary settlement, filed on 31 October 2023 in the Oakland, California federal court, awaits approval from US District Judge Jeffrey White, the news publication noted.
The lawsuit alleged that Siri recorded private conversations and shared them with third parties.
Mobile device users reported that Siri often activated unintentionally, capturing private conversations and sharing them with advertisers.
Instances included mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants, which reportedly triggered related advertisements.
The class period spans from 17 September 2014 to 31 December 2024, coinciding with the introduction of the “Hey, Siri” feature.
Class members, estimated in the tens of millions, could receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, including iPhones and Apple Watches.
Apple has denied any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, the report said.
Plaintiff lawyers may seek up to $28.5m in fees and $1.1m for expenses from the settlement fund.
The $95m settlement equates to approximately nine hours of profit for Apple, which reported a net income of $93.74bn in its latest fiscal year.
A similar lawsuit involving Google’s Voice Assistant is underway in the San Jose, California federal court, within the same district as the Oakland court.
In December 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Apple seeking up to $995m in damages from British app developers regarding its App Store commissions.
The class action suit claimed that Apple’s commission of up to 30% on App Store sales harmed competition in the UK tech industry.