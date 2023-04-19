Apple is developing gaming, fitness and collaboration tools for the headset. Credit: Vinicius “amnx” Amano on Unsplash.

Tech giant Apple is building a collection of software and services for it soon to be launched mixed-reality headsets.

The iPhone maker plans to launch services for watching sports, besides the new versions of iPad’s existing features such as gaming, fitness and collaboration tool, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The headset, which would cost roughly $3,000, is slated to make its public debut during an event in June and will go on sale months later.

According to sources, Apple is modifying iPad apps for the new headset that combines augmented reality and virtual reality.

The new 3D interface will allow users to access millions of apps created by third-party developers, they added.

The initiative will include Apple’s services for calendars, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messaging, notes, photographs, and reminders, as well as its music, news, stocks, and weather applications.

Optimised versions of the Safari web browser will also be available along with a version of Apple’s TV app and the FaceTime conferencing service.

These features are expected to resemble those seen on the iPad.

In addition to the core applications, Apple is developing a virtual reality reading version of Apple Books for the headset and a wellness app to assist users in meditating with the headset on.

A camera app to snap images while wearing the headset is also being tested by Apple.

Another possible highlight of the new device could be a version of Apple’s Fitness+ app, which will enable customers work out while watching an instructor in VR.

Furthermore, the company is working on creating its Freeform collaboration app for the headset, which will allow users to collaborate virtually.