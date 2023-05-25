The goal of the new feature is to increase the utility of iPhones. Credit: Ben Kolde on Unsplash.

Apple is working on a new interface for iPhones that will display weather, calendar appointments and other information, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The feature, which will be part of Apple’s iOS 17 software update, will allow locked iPhones to turn into a smart home display.

According to sources aware of the development, the functionality will be active when an iPhone is locked and placed horizontally.

Similar dedicated displays are offered by Google and Amazon.

The goal is to increase the utility of iPhones when they are, say, resting on a person’s desk or bedside.

The move is part of a larger initiative to incorporate real-time data into more aspects of the company’s software

A similar approach is used for the user interface of the Apple Watch.

The new view is only one of numerous updates set to appear in iOS 17.

Codenamed Dawn, iOS 17 will be unveiled by Apple alongside its mixed reality headset on 5 June at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

An Apple representative declined to comment on the company’s plan for iOS 17, which will be released for users later this year.

The company is also working on a new horizontal interface for the iPad.

Apple is exploring other options to turn its devices into smart home technology.

This includes developing a low-cost tablet computer that can be magnetically mounted to walls and stands, though progress on this project has been slow.

That product could mark Apple’s foray into the smart-home display market.

It will be able to play videos, manage FaceTime calls, and control appliances such as thermostats and lighting.

With iOS 17, Apple will update its Wallet app and location services, besides introducing a new journaling app, improved health features for mood tracking and vision assistance, and the expansion of the Health app to the iPad.