Apple’s new virtual reality (VR) headset will reportedly offer users access to hundreds of thousands of apps – in a fresh attempt for the tech giant to set itself apart from competitors.

The headset, which is expected to be formally announced in June at Apple’s 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference, will run a broad selection of apps – similar to those available on existing Apple devices. Hundreds of thousands of third-party iPad apps will reportedly be ready to use with the headset at launch, according to Bloomberg.

For example, users will be able to access FaceTime, Messages, Camera and Maps – the standard applications found in any iPhone and iPad.

While Meta’s Oculus headset heavily leans towards gaming, with a recent push towards enterprise and creativity, Apple will reportedly be including fitness and e-reading in their upcoming headset.

However, despite fitness reportedly being a key focus of Apple’s VR headset, it will “likely” not be available at launch, according to Bloomberg.

Interest in consumer VR continues to underwhelm

A recent survey from Piper Sandler found that only 29% of teens owned a VR device, with only 4% of owners using it daily.

Commenting on their findings, Piper Sandler analysts wrote: “To us, the lukewarm usage demonstrates that VR remains ‘early days’ and that these devices are less important than smartphones.”

Meta’s Reality Labs division, which handles all of the VR technology within the company, saw a $4.82bn loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the division’s total loss for 2022 to over $13bn.

This has left experts questioning if there is actually a market for another high-end headset – especially after Meta’s losses coincided with the release of its more expensive enterprise headset.

It is reported that Apple’s headset will cost a minimum of $3,000, which is almost three times as much as the most expensive Meta headset.

