Anthropic’s chatbot Claude is now available as an iOS app on the App Store and is free to download for current Claude users.
The Claude iOS app will sync a user’s chat history and include support for uploading pictures.
Users will be able to upload photos from their device or take photos using the app for real-time imagery analysis by Claude.
Anthropic stated that it hoped the app would help Claude users brainstorm ideas on the go.
Alongside its app, Anthropic also announced a new Team plan for Claude.
The Team plan is created specifically for businesses, allowing them access to greater usage per user without compromising on data privacy.
In a 2024 survey conducted by research and analysis company GlobalData, more than 60% of businesses were concerned about data security risks from adopting GenAI.
Businesses taking part in GlobalData’s surveys have consistently been very concerned about the security risks posed by GenAI technology.
Since May 2023, the percentage of businesses answering that they were very concerned has never gone below 50% out of more than 1,000 respondents.
Anthropic stated that its Team plan had been designed with privacy in mind.
The Team plan also allows businesses access to the full Claude 3 family of GenAI tools including Opus, Sonnet and Haiku.
Businesses on the Team plan will have Claude’s Pro features included in their subscription, including early access to new features and access to Claude during high-traffic periods.
Admin tools will be available on Claude Team to control user onboarding and billing.
Anthropic stated that in the next few weeks it would be adding further collaboration tools to Team, including adding citations to Claude’s responses for easy fact-checking.
The Team plan will cost businesses $30 per month, with a minimum of five users per subscription.
In its executive briefing on AI, GlobalData forecast the global AI market to be worth over $1.04trn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 39% from 2023.