Application security testing landscape: Introduction

In an era where cybersecurity is critical against online threats, the importance of robust Application Security Testing (AST) cannot be overstated.

For buyers and users within the AST industry, selecting the right supplier is a critical decision that can have far-reaching implications for business security and resilience.

Our Buyer’s Guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of what to consider when searching for AST suppliers, ensuring that your business’s defences remain impenetrable against cyber threats.

Who will benefit from our application security testing Buyer’s Guide

Our expert Buyer’s Guide offers a range of benefits to a wide array of businesses.

From startups to large enterprises, any company or organization that is seeking to install and utilize Application Security Testing will find relevant advice to help in the decision-making and procurement process.

All industries are invested in safeguarding their applications from vulnerabilities, but some are even more in need of protection.

Industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and any other sector that relies heavily on software applications will find this information particularly valuable in the software selection process.

Understanding application security testing solutions

Application Security Testing encompasses a variety of systems and solutions.

Each element is designed to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities within applications, creating a more secure digital ecosystem for companies, organisations, users, and clients.

When evaluating potential suppliers, consider the following specific systems or solutions:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Mobile Application Security Testing

Web Application Security Testing

Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Penetration Testing Tools

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Threat Modelling Systems

Vulnerability Scanners

Code Review Tools

Application Security Management Software

Cloud-based Application Security Services

DevSecOps Integration Tools

Each of these solutions plays a unique role in the application security testing process, and the right supplier should offer a comprehensive suite that addresses your specific needs.

Key criteria for selecting application security testing providers

When searching for an AST supplier, it is crucial to evaluate them based on several key criteria:

Comprehensive coverage

Ensuring that the supplier offers a wide range of application security testing tools is both time and cost-effective.

Coverage should incorporate cover for both static and dynamic testing, as well as interactive and mobile application security testing.

Technological proficiency And capabilities

When looking for your provider, you should ensure that they demonstrate a deep understanding of the latest technological advancements, improvements, and innovations in application security testing software.

Part of their product guarantee should be their ability to integrate these innovations and improvements in an agile process.

Application security testing industry reputation

Having a proven track record and positive testimonials from other businesses in the application security testing industry is an important part of any company’s reputation.

Researching the background of potential suppliers, as well as their overall standing within the industry, is an important step in the procurement process.

Customisation and scalability

Every company requires both bespoke and scalable application security testing solutions.

When selecting your provider, it is important to focus on your business’s specific needs both currently and as your company grows and expands. Scalability within any application security testing software is key.

Support and training

Companies offering comprehensive support and training for interactive application security testing software are something to look for during the selection process.

With the right support and training, you will ensure that your team can effectively utilise the application security testing tools, giving added value and usability benefits.

Compliance and standards

With all application security testing software, a high level of compliance is essential.

Application security testing tools should be designed to both help your business comply with relevant industry standards and adhere to existing and future regulations.

Latest technological advancements in application security testing:

Staying abreast of the latest technological advancements is essential when choosing an AST supplier. Some of the recent innovations include:

Machine Learning and AI

Enhancing the accuracy of vulnerability detection and reducing false positives.

Integration with CI/CD Pipelines

Facilitating DevSecOps practices for continuous security.

Cloud-based Solutions

Offering scalable and flexible testing capabilities.

Automated Security Orchestration: Streamlining the remediation process.

Dynamic application security testing: Conclusion

Selecting the right Application Security Testing supplier is a decision that requires careful consideration of your business’s unique requirements and the supplier’s ability to meet them.

By focusing on comprehensive coverage, technological proficiency, industry reputation, customisation, support, and compliance, you can ensure that your applications remain secure against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

