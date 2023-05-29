Arm’s new GPU is built on its 5th-generation GPU architecture. Credit: Vishnu Mohanan on Unsplash.

Semiconductor design company Arm has launched new technologies for smartphones including new CPU clusters and a GPU.

The UK-based company said the new offerings are part of the Arm Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TCS23).

The package also includes software solutions for Arm developers.

Called Immortalis-G720, Arm’s new GPU is built on its 5th-generation GPU architecture that is expected to offer an enhanced visual experience.

As part of the Armv9 Cortex CPU compute cluster, the chip designer has introduced Cortex-X4 CPU, which is expected to offer increased performance and support artificial intelligence-based applications.

Arm noted that the new chips are 15% more powerful and 40% more efficient than the previous versions of GPUs and CPUs.

Arm senior vice president and general manager, client line of business Chris Bergey said: “The products we are launching today will be powering the next generation of flagship smartphones, but we are also looking further out as well.

“We have never been more committed to our CPU and GPU roadmap and over the next few years we’ll invest heavily in key IP, such as the Krake GPU and the Blackhawk CPU to deliver the compute and graphics performance our partners demand.”

The company is working with the likes of MediaTek, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Intel Foundry Services (IFS) to bring its new chips to the market.

TSMC head of the design infrastructure management division Dan Kochpatcharin said: “Our latest collaboration with Arm is an excellent showcase of how we can enable our customers to reach new levels of performance and efficiency with TSMC’s most advanced process technology and the powerful Armv9 architecture.”

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) senior vice president and general manager Stuart Pann said: “The combination of leading-edge Intel 18A technology with Arm’s newest and most powerful CPU core, the Cortex-X4, will create opportunities for companies looking to design the next generation of innovative mobile SoCs.”