Shoshana is a Verdict reporter covering global business, economics, and finance. She can be reached at shoshana.kedem@verdict.co.uk

Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned after week-long protests against his 10 year rule.

His resignation came as Armenian soldiers joined protests against him in the country’s capital Yerevan today. Hundreds of uniformed soldiers had joined anti-government demonstrators on the 11th consecutive day of protests over an alleged power grab by Sargsyan.

In a statement posted on his website, Sargsyan said he was giving in to protester demands to step down:

The street movement is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets for the second week today after opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was arrested last week.

Pashinyan’s arrest came after a heated televised debate with the former prime minister, who stormed out of the talks.

In his statement, Sargasyan added:

This is the last time I will speak to you as the head of the government,” Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The situation has several solutions, but I will not take any of them. That is not mine. I am leaving office of the country’s leader, of Prime Minister.

Protests broke out on 12 April, days before the country’s parliament officially confirmed Mr Sargsyan as Prime Minister.

Sargsyan had just finished two terms as the former Soviet country’s president, and expanded the constitutional powers of the premiership, making the presidency a ceremonial role.

Sargsyan was first elected as president of the impoverished Moscow-allied country in 2008. After that poll, 10 people died in clashes between police and supporters of the defeated opposition candidate. He was re-elected in 2013, with his second and final term ending on 9 April.

