Armis, a company specialising in cyber exposure management and security, has secured $200m in a Series D investment round, raising its valuation to $4.2bn to support future growth efforts.
General Catalyst and Alkeon Capital jointly led the round, with participation from existing investors, namely Brookfield Growth and Georgian.
Armis plans to use the capital injection to support its five-year plan to establish itself as a “multi-generational cybersecurity company”.
The investment will also aid in Armis’ organic product development and global market expansion programmes, while also providing the flexibility to capitalise on strategic inorganic growth opportunities.
The company’s platform, Armis Centrix, offers comprehensive visibility, security, and risk management, allowing enterprises to monitor and protect their critical assets on a real-time basis across various domains, including IT, OT, and medical devices, as well as cloud, code, and software assets.
Armis recently announced that the company surpassed $200m in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), with an increase of $100m in ARR in under 18 months.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Its clientele includes companies such as United Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, Mondelez, and Reckitt.
Looking ahead, Armis is setting its sights on an initial public offering, with key milestones including achieving $500m in ARR as it progresses towards the $1bn ARR mark and beyond.
Armis CEO and co-founder Yevgeny Dibrov said: “My co-founder Nadir Izrael and I are incredibly grateful for the support of General Catalyst and Alkeon Capital as well as Brookfield and Georgian.
“Their investment and belief in Armis’ future reflect the strength of our platform and the market need for a comprehensive Cyber Exposure Management platform – from asset management and Cyber Physical systems security to Remediation of vulnerabilities and issues from IT to cloud and the CI/CD pipeline.”