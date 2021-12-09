Asia-Pacific witnessed an 8.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen a decrease of 5.21% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 42.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 3.01% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 80.77% in November 2021, a 22.93% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.72% in November 2021, marking a 16.75% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 4.55% in November 2021, a 4.1% drop from October 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.74% in November 2021, an 18.12% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 18.9% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 6,213 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 56.97% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 3,784 jobs and a 58.23% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,169 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 502 jobs, recorded a 0.52% rise and a 52.12% rise, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 2.58% increase with 478 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 77.88% share in November 2021, a 24.41% decrease over October 2021. China featured next with an 8.84% share, up 10.39% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 2.9% share, a drop of 13.93% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.02%, down by 28.28% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 42.64% share, registered a growth of 6.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.97% share, down 47.54% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60.83%.