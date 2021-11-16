Asia-Pacific witnessed a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2021 has seen a decrease of 5.12% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 42.03% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2021, registering a decrease of 2.49% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 82.45% in October 2021, an 18.37% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.11% in October 2021, marking an 18.08% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 3.73% in October 2021, a 13.29% drop from September 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.56% in October 2021, a 19.76% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 18.63% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during October 2021 over previous month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 9,058 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered an increase of 5.29% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 3,219 jobs and a 55.75% drop. International Business Machines with 1,789 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,105 jobs, recorded a 12.52% rise and a 19.4% drop, respectively, while Wipro recorded a 17.04% increase with 522 job postings during October 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 81.41% share in October 2021, an 18.22% decrease over September 2021. China featured next with a 6.44% share, down 27.25% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 2.81% share, a drop of 24.12% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.88%, down by 16.84% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 30.38% share, registered a decline of 33.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 22.3% share, up 13.6% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 28.57%.