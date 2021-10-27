Asia-Pacific witnessed a 9.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2021 has seen a decrease of 6.54% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 43.31% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2021, registering a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 83.07% in September 2021, a 27.96% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.2% in September 2021, marking a 22.15% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 3.48% in September 2021, a 26.79% drop from August 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.12% in September 2021, a 16.23% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 29.96% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during September 2021 over previous month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 8,601 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a decline of 12.36% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 7,064 jobs and a 35.89% drop. International Business Machines with 1,578 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,232 jobs, recorded a 58.64% drop and a 30.65% rise, respectively, while Oracle recorded a 65.43% decline with 539 job postings during September 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 81.51% share in September 2021, a 29.05% decrease over August 2021. China featured next with a 7.12% share, down 29.22% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.33% share, a growth of 29.76% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.08%, down by 31.06% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 36.78% share, registered a decline of 30.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.9% share, down 3.62% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.24%, recording a month-on-month decline of 55%.