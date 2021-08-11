Asia-Pacific witnessed a 12.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 5.48% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 41.05% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 3.73% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 85.02% in July 2021, a 19.95% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 7.4% in July 2021, marking a 13.26% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 2.98% in July 2021, a 1.62% drop from June 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 2.51% in July 2021, a 13.35% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 30.89% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 12,493 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 6.07% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 9,752 jobs and a 178.63% growth. International Business Machines with 1,796 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,151 jobs, recorded a 230.15% growth and a 29.08% drop, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 3.69% decline with 1,017 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.08% share in July 2021, a 20.27% rise over June 2021. China featured next with a 4.75% share, down 6.38% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 2.09% share, a growth of 7.27% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.42%, up by 29.76% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 39.74% share, a decline of 8.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.28% share, up 104.02% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month growth of 9.57%.