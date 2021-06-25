Asia-Pacific witnessed a 4.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

May 2021 has seen an decrease of 0.9% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.83% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2021, registering an increase of 2.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 78.34% in May 2021, a 6.44% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 7.91% in May 2021, marking a 4.68% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.35% in May 2021, a 4.27% drop from April 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.62% in May 2021, a 2.97% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 8.6% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during May 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 9,598 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a an increase of 4.87% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 1,880 jobs and a 4.95% drop. Oracle with 1,839 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 1,019 jobs, recorded a 30.52% growth and a 124.45% increase, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 13.97% decline with 862 job postings during May 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 78.27% share in May 2021, a 5.92% rise over April 2021. China featured next with a 6.4% share, down 6.53% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 2.97% share, a growth of 36.94% compared with April 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57%, down by 3.73% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 36.75% share, a growth of 16.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.53% share, up 36.68% over April 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.72%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.96%.