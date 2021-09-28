Asia-Pacific witnessed a 4.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2021 has seen an increase of 3.91% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 44.05% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2021, registering an increase of 2.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 83.32% in August 2021, a 4.2% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 8.44% in August 2021, marking a 16.7% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 3.56% in August 2021, a 12.01% rise from July 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 2.71% in August 2021, a 4.49% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 5.3% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during August 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 10,893 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a decline of 21.68% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 9,765 jobs and a 0.05% growth. International Business Machines with 3,571 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 1,416 jobs, recorded an 86.48% rise and a 35.76% rise, respectively, while Oracle recorded a 31.12% decline with 1,142 job postings during August 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 83.4% share in August 2021, a 4.38% decrease over July 2021. China featured next with a 7.38% share, up 29.34% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 1.85% share, a drop of 5.67% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.81%, up by 4.07% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 37.91% share, registered a decline of 9.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.96% share, up 1.59% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 49%.