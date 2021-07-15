Asia-Pacific witnessed a 7.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 4.73% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 38.16% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 2.06% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 80.01% in June 2021, a 12.22% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 7.66% in June 2021, marking a flat month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 5.88% in June 2021, a 0.56% drop from May 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.11% in June 2021, a 6.9% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.26% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during June 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 12,906 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 33.7% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 3,487 jobs and a 15.05% drop. Capgemini with 1,981 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,420 jobs, recorded a 4.87% growth and a 24.83% drop, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 21.11% an increase with 1,044 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 82.48% share in June 2021, a 13.6% rise over May 2021. China featured next with a 5.34% share, up 4.76% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 2.7% share, a growth of 17.6% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.43%, up by 62.88% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 43.73% share, a decline of 14.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.29% share, down 17.49% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.55%, recording a month-on-month decline of 8.96%.