Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 11.67% in deal activity during April 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn acquisition of Toshiba, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 439 technology industry deals worth $38.7bn were announced for the region in April 2021, against the 12-month average of 497 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2021 with 315 transactions, representing a 71.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 108 deals, followed by private equity deals with 16 transactions, respectively capturing a 24.6% and 3.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $22.28bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $11.4bn and $5.01bn, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 84.2% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.57bn, against the overall value of $38.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $5.43bn acquisition deal for 81% stake in Intouch by Gulf Energy Development

3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

4) The $1.1bn private equity deal with MphasiS by BCP Topco IX, Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) VIII AIV – F and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia NQ

5) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions for $640m.

