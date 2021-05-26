Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 11.67% in deal activity during April 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn acquisition of Toshiba, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 439 technology industry deals worth $38.7bn were announced for the region in April 2021, against the 12-month average of 497 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2021 with 315 transactions, representing a 71.8% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 108 deals, followed by private equity deals with 16 transactions, respectively capturing a 24.6% and 3.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $22.28bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $11.4bn and $5.01bn, respectively.
Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in April 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 84.2% of the overall value during April 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.57bn, against the overall value of $38.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba
2) The $5.43bn acquisition deal for 81% stake in Intouch by Gulf Energy Development
3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings
4) The $1.1bn private equity deal with MphasiS by BCP Topco IX, Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) VIII AIV – F and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia NQ
5) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions for $640m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.