Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 13.19% in artificial intelligence deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 79 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $2.8bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 91 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 73 transactions, representing a 92.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with six deals capturing a 7.6% of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $2.69bn, followed by M&A deals totalled $73m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 73.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.03bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $200m venture financing deal with SmartMore Technology by CoStone Capital, DG Capital Management, Green Pine Capital Partners, Lenovo Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Zhen Fund

3) 3ONE4 Capital Partners, Akshay Ghulati, Bertelsmann Nederland, Brunei Investment Agency, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narshing Dass Makkar and Vertex Ventures US $192m venture financing of Delightful GourmetLtd

4) The $72m venture financing of FuriosaAI by Aion Bank, DSC Investment, Imm Investment, KDB Industrial Bank, Korea Omega Investment Finance, Naver D2SF and Quantum Ventures Korea

5) SBI Financial Services’ acquisition of 31.29% stake in ALBERT for $68.74m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

