Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.35% in cross border deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m acquisition of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 88 technology industry cross border deals worth $2.69bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 92 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 53 transactions, representing a 60.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 30 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 34.1% and 5.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.97bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $450m and $271.71m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 54.4% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.46bn, against the overall value of $2.69bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

2) The $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings by Brookfield Asset Management

3) Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’s $210m venture financing of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology

4) The $152.94m venture financing of Flashhold by BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group

5) 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)’s venture financing of Horizon Robotics for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.