Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.09% in cross border deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by American Tower’s $335.54m acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 93 technology industry cross border deals worth $2.29bn were announced for the region in November 2020, against the 12-month average of 92 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2020 with 57 transactions, representing a 61.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 33 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 35.5% and 3.2% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.17bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.03bn and $96.47m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 50.9% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.17bn, against the overall value of $2.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $335.54m acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure

2) The $216.52m acquisition deal with WPP AUNZ by WPP

3) Electronic Gaming Development’s $216.48m acquisition of SNK

4) The $200m venture financing of Gaosi Education Group by GIC and Warburg Pincus

5) Baring Private Equity Asia, BOC International Holdings, Bohai Zhongsheng, CITIC Securities, CMB International Capital, GoldStone InvestmentLtd , Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, Guangdong Technology Financial GroupLimited, Guangdong Wen’s Investment, Hillhouse Capital Group, Sino-Ocean Capital and Youshan Capital’s venture financing of Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology for $197.56m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

