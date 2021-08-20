Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 14.17% in deal activity during July 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s $500m private equity deal with EdgePoint Infrastructure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 564 technology industry deals worth $9.6bn were announced for the region in July 2021, against the 12-month average of 494 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in July 2021 with 425 transactions, representing a 75.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 122 deals, followed by private equity deals with 17 transactions, respectively capturing a 21.6% and 3.01% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $6.22bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $2.39bn and $993.21m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 22% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.11bn, against the overall value of $9.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EdgePoint Infrastructure $500m private equity deal with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

2) The $468.95m acquisition of 41% stake in Just Dial by Reliance Retail Ventures

3) Beijing ESWIN Technology Group $463.95m venture financing deal with China Internet Investment Fund,China Life Investment Holding,CITIC Securities,Jinshi Investment,Sanxing Capital Management,Shaanxi Financial Holding Group,Xinjin Energy Investment,Yida Capital and ZhongWei Capital

4) The $315m venture financing of Pine Labs by BlackRock,Fidelity Management & Research,IIFL Asset Management,Kotak Mahindra Bank,Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers and Tree Line Capital Partners

5) PlaySimple GamesLtd. $360m acquisition deal with MTG Gaming

