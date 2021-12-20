Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 5.42% in cross border deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cathay Capital, HDSC and Huada Industry’s $1.26bn venture financing of GTA Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 175 technology industry cross border deals worth $7.1bn were announced for the region in November 2021, against the 12-month average of 166 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2021 with 132 transactions, representing a 75.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 37 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 21.1% and 3.4% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $4.88bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $1.23bn and $940.23m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 52.2% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.68bn, against the overall value of $7.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cathay Capital,HDSC and Huada Industry $1.26bn venture financing deal with GTA Semiconductor

2) The $980.1m private equity of Try Group by CVC Capital Partners Asia V L.P

3) Blossom Capital,Coatue,National Education Association,Paradigm Housing Group,Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management $555m venture financing deal with MoonPay

4) The $500m venture financing of Xiaohongshu by Alibaba Group Holding,Genesis Capital,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Tiantu Capital and Yuansheng Capital

5) Kakao Games Europe $382.5m acquisition of 30.37% stake in Lionheart Studio

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.