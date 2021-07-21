Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.22% in deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 520 technology industry deals worth $13.5bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 485 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 403 transactions, representing a 77.5% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 104 deals, followed by private equity deals with 13 transactions, respectively capturing a 20% and 2.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $6.13bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $3.91bn and $3.42bn, respectively.
Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 54.8% of the overall value during June 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $7.38bn, against the overall value of $13.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications
2) The $1.62bn acquisition deal with Magnachip Semiconductor by Cornucopia Investment Partners, Lombarda China Fund Management, Sino-Rock Investment ManagementLimited, Tim Crown and Yango Financial Holding Investment Group
3) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics
4) The $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U by Sinch
5) BGH Capital’s private equity deal with Hansen Technologies for $1.01bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.