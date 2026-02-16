Atlanta plans to use Oracle AI Agent Studio to create AI agents tailored to local government needs. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/ Shutterstock.com.

The City of Atlanta, Georgia, US, will implement Oracle Permitting and Licensing (OPAL) to update its municipal planning, zoning, permitting, code enforcement, and inspection services.

This decision extends the city’s collaboration with Oracle and Deloitte and builds on previous adoption of Oracle’s cloud-based applications for finance and human resources.

Officials aim to replace legacy systems to handle expected increases in demand as Atlanta’s population is projected to rise by 30% by 2050.

By moving permitting processes onto a unified cloud platform, the city intends to create a single system for agency operations.

The platform is expected to automate workflows, improve transparency for staff, businesses and residents, and reduce delays in approvals.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: “This project is a vital step toward delivering much-needed affordable housing in our community. We are committed to creating inclusive neighbourhoods that honour our history while providing modern amenities for Atlanta families.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Through its earlier rollout of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Atlanta has reported higher productivity, lower costs, tighter financial controls, and an anticipated saving of $17.5m over ten years.

The use of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management is said to simplify reporting and planning while expediting decisions; meanwhile, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management streamlines human resources activities and provides more workforce data.

As part of this expanded technology strategy, Atlanta also plans to use Oracle AI Agent Studio to create AI agents tailored to local government needs in addition to those within current workflows.

Oracle Emerging Markets group vice president Simon Threlfall said: “The City of Atlanta continues to set the standard for forward-thinking, technology-driven municipal leadership.

“With OPAL, in addition to Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle AI Agent Studio, the City of Atlanta can unlock new efficiencies, harness data-driven insights, and embrace agentic AI to enhance resource efficiency while improving the experience for the community.”

Deloitte has advised the city on technology matters for nearly nine years, including the implementation of the ATLcloud ERP system.

Based on experience from prior projects, Deloitte will support the rollout of ATLcloud Permitting by applying lessons learned in earlier modernisation efforts.

City officials have stated that consolidating permitting functions into one cloud-based platform aims to standardise IT infrastructure, reduce maintenance requirements, promote data sharing across departments, and deliver a more accessible experience for both employees and residents.