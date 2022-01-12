US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring declined 0.7% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.5% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 20.79% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 0.87% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.12% in December 2021, and a 25.78% rise over November 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 20.83% in December 2021, and registered growth of 15.13%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.36% in December 2021, a 27.94% rise from November 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with an 87.74% share, which marked a 21.02% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.33%, registering a 75% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.57% share and a 130.77% rise over November 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.36% and a month-on-month increase of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 87.26% share in December 2021, a 21.66% growth over November 2021. India featured next with an 8.15% share, up 75.64% over the previous month. Czech Republic recorded a 1.01% share, an increase of 30.77% compared with November 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in December 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.35%, up by 17.99% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 34.82% share, a growth of 29.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.65% share, up 251.85% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.