US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring rose 8.0% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.81% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 16.9% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 2.56% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.89% in September 2021, and a 7.27% rise over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.06% in September 2021, and registered a decline of 13.96%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 3.74% in September 2021, a 38.71% rise from August 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 90.6% share, which marked a 9.01% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 6.88%, registering a 30.7% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.26% share and a 40.91% drop over August 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.26% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 89.73% share in September 2021, a 10.27% growth over August 2021. India featured next with a 6.7% share, down 31.86% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 0.96% share, a decline of 54.17% compared with August 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in September 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 56.92%, up by 15.34% from August 2021. Junior Level positions with a 36.9% share, a decline of 13.47% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.01% share, up 50% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month decline of 84.62%.