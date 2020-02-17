Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 26.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 96 deals worth $2.09bn were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 76 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 48 deals which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity with 22 transactions, respectively accounting for 27.1% and 22.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.35bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $423.91m and $312.65m, respectively.

Australia technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 78.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.64bn, against the overall value of $2.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Silver Lake Partners’s $1.3bn private equity deal with Ticketek Pty.

2) The $124.32m acquisition of Connected Solutions Group by Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific

3) Bessemer Venture Partners, Blackbird Ventures, Bond, General Catalyst Partners and Sequoia Capital China’s $85m venture financing of Canva

4) The $70m acquisition of Cloud Conformity by Trend Micro

5) Lightspeed POS’s acquisition of Kounta for $61.38m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.