Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 15.9% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 102 deals worth $1.65bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 88 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 61 deals which accounted for 59.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 35 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 34.3% and 5.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.09bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $308.92m and $248.71m, respectively.

Australia technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 50.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $830.94m, against the overall value of $1.65bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Capital’s $196.2m private equity deal with Illion Australia

2) The $185.98m acquisition of amaysim Australia by WAM Capital

3) Singtel Optus’ $175.68m acquisition of amaysim Mobile

4) The $147.35m acquisition of 3P Learning by Think and Learn

5) The Access Group (UK)’s asset transaction with The Sage Group for $125.74m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

