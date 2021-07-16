Australia technology industry registered a 13.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 9.35% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.35% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 1.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.64% in June 2021, a 4.99% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.53% share, an increase of 29.89% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.09%, registering a 66.67% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.76%, up 59.09% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 34.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Infosys posted 72 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 1100% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 48 jobs and a 31.43% drop. Wipro with 47 IT jobs and Canva with 46 jobs, recorded a 21.67% drop and a 228.57% increase, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 5.41% an increase with 39 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.98%, down by 0.37% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.39% share, a growth of 50.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.19% share, up 88.89% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 33.33%.