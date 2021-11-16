Australia’s technology industry registered a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.16% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.29% share in October 2021, recording an increase of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.99% in October 2021, registering a 26.41% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.54% share, an increase of 18.89% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.33%, registering a 30.28% decline from September 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.84%, down 43.42% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 27.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Infosys posted 130 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 381.48% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 55 jobs and a 19.12% drop. Wipro with 52 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 35 jobs, recorded a 24.64% decline and a 22.22% decrease, respectively, while Salesforce recorded an increase of 10% with 33 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.08%, down by 32.31% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 36.68% share, registered a decline of 6.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.02% share, down 32.18% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.22%, recording a month-on-month increase of 28.57%.