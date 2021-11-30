Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 31.58% in overall deal activity during October 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Aussie Broadband Pty.’s $264.86m acquisition of Over the Wire Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 50 deals worth $448m were announced in October 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 38 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 28 deals, which accounted for 56% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 22 deals, followed by with transactions, respectively accounting for 44% and % of overall deal activity in the Australia’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $288.43m, while venture financing and deals totalled $159.57m and respectively.

Australia technology industry deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 77.7% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $347.85m, against the overall value of $448m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aussie Broadband Pty. $264.86m acquisition deal with Over the Wire Holdings

2) The $30.07m venture financing of Loam Bio by Acre Venture Partners,Clean Energy Finance,CSIRO Financial Services,Grok Ventures,Horizons Ventures,Lowercarbon Capital,Thistledown Capital and Time Ventures/

3) Capital Property Group,InterValley Ventures,Main Sequence Technology and TELUS Ventures $18.66m venture financing deal with QuintessenceLabs

4) The $18.26m venture financing of Packform by Regal Funds Management,Thorney Investment Group AustraliaLtd. and Wilson Asset Management

5) 20VC,AirTree Ventures,Apex Capital Partners,Greycroft Partners,Josh Liberman Investment Group,MANTIS Venture Capital,Reinventure Group,Tidal Ventures I,Tom Blomfield and Vlad Tenev $16m venture financing deal with Frankie Financial

