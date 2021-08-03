Led by $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications, Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 22.81% in overall deal activity during Q2 2021, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 105 deals worth $6.3bn were announced in Q2 2021, compared with the last four-quarter average of 85.50 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 50 deals which accounted for 47.6% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 49 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 46.7% and 5.7% of overall deal activity in the Australia’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.13bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $2.76bn and $425.67m, respectively.

Australia technology industry deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 78.03% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.92bn, against the overall value of $6.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications

2) The $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U by Sinch

3) BGH Capital’s $1.01bn private equity deal with Hansen Technologies

4) The $436.47m acquisition deal with Soprano Design by Link Mobility Group

5) Nomura Research Institute Australia’s acquisition of SQA Holdco for $231.65m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.