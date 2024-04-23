Autodesk has been granted a patent for a method that combines subdivision surfaces and NURBS surfaces in computer-aided design. The technology allows for direct editing of NURBS surfaces and modification of control meshes, providing more flexibility in designing structures. GlobalData’s report on Autodesk gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Autodesk, AI assisted CAD was a key innovation area identified from patents. Autodesk's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Hybrid surface modeling method for computer aided design

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Autodesk Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928391B2) outlines a method for computer-aided design programs to generate and modify subdivision surface models efficiently. The method involves creating a subdivision surface model with a topological control structure and stored NURBS surfaces representing the limit surface. Users can perform direct edits on the NURBS surfaces using a NURBS modeling tool, leading to modified NURBS surfaces. The program then associates geometric modifications with these edits and allows for further modifications to the control mesh of the model. The updated limit surface is obtained from the modified control mesh, and the program tracks and updates the modified NURBS surfaces accordingly. The method also includes processing the stored NURBS surfaces for output by physical devices such as display devices, permanent storage devices, digital projectors, or computer-controlled manufacturing systems like additive or subtractive manufacturing machines.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system that includes a non-transitory storage medium with instructions for a computer-aided design program and data processing apparatus to execute the operations specified in the program. This system enables the generation, modification, and output processing of subdivision surface models efficiently. It also allows for the creation of toolpath specifications for manufacturing systems based on the stored NURBS surfaces. The system's capabilities extend to handling geometric modifications, tracking relationships between surfaces, and updating NURBS surfaces based on user edits. Overall, the patented method and system offer a comprehensive solution for designing and manipulating subdivision surface models with NURBS surfaces, catering to various output requirements for physical devices and manufacturing systems.

