On Tuesday (2 April), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud services division, launched a new program that allows customers working with visual effects and graphics to scale up and deploy rendering projects on its cloud infrastructure.
The new service, designed for the media and entertainment industries, boosts the efficiency of rendering content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS general manager for creative tools Antony Passemard.
“We’re at a tipping point in the industry where demand for rendering quality VFX and the amount of content created using GenAI are outpacing customers’ [compute] capacity,” Passemard added in a blog post.
At the end of 2022, it was reported that the hit movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which made $2.2bn at the box office, was rendered using AWS infrastructure.
AWS Deadline Cloud consists of four key components: cloud monitor, cloud submitter, cloud budget monitor, and cloud usage explorer.
In March, AWS announced it was scrapping fees for customers and businesses who want to switch to a rival provider.
The move follows Google’s recent announcement that it was halting fees it had long charged customers for transfers as regulators crack down on cloud providers’ practices.
“We believe in customer choice, including moving your data out of AWS,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Customers who wish to extract all their data from AWS will be able to do so without any charges, the company said.
The US saw a decrease in the value of cloud deals in 2023, following the industry peaking in investment in 2021.
According to GlobalData's deal database, the value of deals in 2023 totalled $19.1bn. This marked a significant decrease from 2021 when deals totalled $54bn.
The total cloud computing market will be worth $1.4trn in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17.1% from $638.6bn in 2022, according to GlobalData forecasts.