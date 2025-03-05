AWS also made internal reorganisations to fast-track innovation. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has created a new group dedicated for the development of agentic AI, reported Reuters citing an internal email.

According to the email from AWS CEO Matt Garman, the new group will be led by Swami Sivasubramanian.

Garmen said: “Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS.”

Sivasubramanian earlier held the role of vice-president of AI and data. He will now report directly to Garman.

The initiative is aimed at empowering users by automating a broad spectrum of tasks, reducing the need for manual prompts.

Garman added: “We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation.”

Furthermore, AWS senior vice-president Peter DeSantis communicated shared details about internal reorganisations within AWS in an email, reported the news agency.

These changes include the integration of AI groups Bedrock and SageMaker, as well as hardware engineering, under the compute organisation.

A new group is also planned to merge customer experience and commerce functions.

DeSantis expressed that these adjustments are designed to “accelerate innovation”

In February 2025, AWS introduced an advancement in the field of quantum computing with the unveiling of Ocelot, a prototype quantum computing chip.

Developed by the AWS Center for Quantum Computing at the California Institute of Technology, Ocelot is engineered to dramatically reduce the costs associated with quantum error correction by as much as 90% compared to conventional methods.

The chip, which consists of two integrated silicon microchips each measuring about 1cm² in a stacked configuration with electrical connectivity, is intended to assess the effectiveness of AWS’s quantum error correction architecture.