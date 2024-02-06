Introduction: B2B marketing automation platforms

Across the ultra-competitive and constantly evolving B2B landscape, marketing automation platforms are now emerging as an essential part of the digital ecosystem.

As companies and enterprises seek to streamline their marketing campaigns to maximise results and drive revenue growth, automation has become a key tool in achieving those goals.

In a crowded marketplace, it is more difficult to work through all options, which makes the research and procurement process even more important.

Our Buyer’s Guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of what to look for when searching for suppliers in this industry.

Identifying B2B marketing automation software needs

During any procurement and buying process, it is essential to identify what you need from your B2B Marketing Automation Platform supplier. Focussing on your key business objectives, user profiles, and industry challenges is a good starting point.

When it comes to software capabilities, it is important to centre on your core needs, such as capabilities surrounding lead generation, lead nurturing, or customer retention, to name but three.

In doing this due diligence, companies and procurement managers can narrow down their overall options and land on B2B marketing automation platform shortlists that most closely match their identified requirement criteria.

Core features and functionality

It is important to carefully evaluate and research potential providers.

As part of this consideration and procurement process, buyers should take time to identify the most important core features and functionality of their required B2B Marketing Automation Platforms.

Among the primary functionalities to consider are robust lead management capabilities, targeted and general email marketing automation, wide-ranging CRM integration capacity, multiple campaign tracking options, and real-time analytics.

B2B marketing automation scalability and flexibility

When you are considering your organization’s requirements for marketing automation, one eye on the present and one eye on the future is the way forward.

Combining your current needs with your future requirements means that flexibility and scalability are major considerations.

For any supplier, offering a scalable and flexible platform is a must. Within this platform, you must also identify its capabilities in areas such as increasing and increasing data volumes, as well as accommodating and extending new marketing channels.

Never forget that any addition to your digital ecosystem should also demonstrate the ability to integrate quickly and seamlessly with your other platforms and software systems.

This kind of future-proofing approach allows for expansion, scalability, and cost-effective integrations as your business grows and your B2B marketing automation software requirements expand.

User-friendly interface

Delivering a user-friendly interface is crucial. Buyers should look for platforms that allow a seamless adoption and efficient use of the B2B Marketing Automation Platform for all users and stakeholders.

Among the range of usability functions, some of the primary components include intuitive dashboards, drag-and-drop functionality, and customizable workflows. Providing this easy level of navigation and ease of use can not only save time and money but also resources and work hours. A byproduct of this efficiency is creating time that allows your marketing team to focus on strategic initiatives and more pressing tasks.

Initial training and ongoing support

Introducing a new or upgraded B2B Marketing Automation Platform requires professional training and support. Without these in place, users are likely to encounter problems which, in turn, affect the results of any enterprise.

Selecting a marketing software that includes comprehensive training and ongoing support is critical.

Things to consider as imperative include full-scale onboarding assistance, a wide range of accessible training resources, and a dedicated support team that is constantly available.

If this approach is taken, companies can enjoy a smooth transition to the new system while maximising the value of the platform more immediately.

Pricing and ROI for B2B marketing automation software

Alongside functionalities, the pricing structure and return on investment (ROI) potential are key factors when considering B2B marketing automation software.

Naturally, though cost is an important part of any procurement process, it must be weighed against the overall value of your enterprise.

It is essential to look for providers that offer such things as transparent pricing models, flexible payment options, and a clear understanding of the ROI potential you require for our business.

When assessing ROI, consider things such as improved efficiency benefits, improved lead conversion rates, and the value that presents, as well as overall revenue growth that makes up the general value proposition of your choice.

Leading systems or solutions for B2B marketing automation platforms:

HubSpot

Marketo

Pardot

Eloqua

Act-On

SharpSpring

Mailchimp

Infusionsoft

ActiveCampaign

Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Adobe Campaign

Zoho Campaigns

GetResponse

Drip

Ontraport

Latest technological advancements in B2B marketing automation platforms:

Across the B2B Marketing Automation Platforms industry, the competition is febrile.

With a technological landscape that is constantly progressing and advancing, it is important to remain across new innovations and the latest iterations of existing products, systems, and capabilities

Some of the most innovative latest trends include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities for predictive analytics and personalized marketing.

Account-based marketing (ABM) features that enable targeted campaigns for specific accounts or industries.

Advanced lead scoring algorithms that prioritize leads based on their likelihood to convert.

Integration with emerging technologies such as chatbots, voice assistants, and virtual reality for enhanced customer experiences.

Conclusion

As our Buyer’s Guide has detailed, researching and selecting the most appropriate and effective B2B Marketing Automation Platform for tour business operations is one of many critical decisions.

Choosing a provider and platform that has an ongoing and significant impact on your strategic marketing efforts is an important part of any business growth and progression.

When you have a full understanding of your overall business needs, selecting the best B2B marketing automation platform is a more thorough and informed process. From this position, buyers can evaluate what they require.

Critical components include a wide range of standard core features, long-term scalability options, full-scale, multi-platform integration capabilities, user-friendly interfaces, initial training and ongoing support, competitive pricing, and evidence of ROI potential.

In addition, it is incumbent upon any buyer or stakeholder to remain up to date with all the latest technological advancements.

In doing so, companies can guarantee that their chosen platform remains relevant and competitive in the ever-evolving B2B Marketing Automation Platforms industry.

