Led by $298.37m acquisition of Rtl Belgium, Belgium’s technology industry saw a drop of 21.43% in overall deal activity during Q2 2021, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $525.5m were announced in Q2 2021, compared with the last four-quarter average of 28.00 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with ten deals which accounted for 45.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 40.9% and 13.6% of overall deal activity in the Belgium’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Belgium’s technology industry with total deals worth $298.37m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $158m and $69.14m, respectively.

Belgium technology industry deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 96.5% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $507.16m, against the overall value of $525.5m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DPG Media and Groupe Rossel’s $298.37m acquisition of Rtl Belgium

2) The $158m private equity deal with Lansweeper by Insight Venture Management

3) Rossel Group’s $22m venture financing of AppTweak

4) The $20.61m venture financing deal with Customs4Trade by 83North Venture Capital

5) Ark Angels Activator Fund, Capital-E, Cogito Capital Partners and Qbic Fund’s venture financing with Accelleran for $8.18m.

