Superheroes dominated the box office in 2018, making up six of the top ten highest grossing films of the year. But did Marvel’s creations give cinema-goers the action and excitement that they were hoping for?

Verdict has researched every film released in 2018, using audience and critic scores from film review website Rotten Tomatoes to pick out the best.

Only films that grossed more than $3m internationally have been included in this list, so indie film fans may be disappointed. However, this list provides a decent blend of genres and budgets, so there is surely something for everyone.

Box office results and scores were correct in mid-December, but are subject to change.

The 51 best films of 2018 according to audiences and critics

1. Won’t You be My Neighbor?

Genre: Documentary

Box office: ($m): 22.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 98/100 95/100 97/100

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): N/A

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 98/100 94/100 96/100

3. Shoplifters

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 55.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 99/100 91/100 95/100

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Genre: Action

Box office ($m): 791

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 97/100 89/100 93/100

5. Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Genre: Adventure

Box office ($m): 3.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 86/100 97/100 91.5/100

6. Eighth Grade

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 13.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 99/100 84/100 91.5/100

7. Leave No Trace

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 7.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 100/100 82/100 91/100

8. Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 7.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 98/100 84/100 91/100

9. Love, Simon



Genre: Romance

Box office ($m): 66.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 92/100 89/100 90.5/100

10. Incredibles 2

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): 1,241

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 94/100 87/100 90.5/100

11. Searching

Genre: Thriller

Box office ($m): 71

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 92/100 88/100 90/100

12. The Rider

Genre: Western

Box office ($m): 3.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 97/100 82/100 89.5/100

13. A Quiet Place

Genre: Horror

Box office ($m): 340.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 95/100 83/100 89/100

14. Blindspotting

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 4.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 93/100 85/100 89/100

15. Isle of Dogs

Genre: Adventure

Box office ($m): 64.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 89/100 88/100 88.5/100

16. BlacKkKlansman

Genre: Comedy-drama

Box office ($m): 88.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 95/100 82/100 88.5/100

17. Green Book

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 21.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 82/100 95/100 88.5/100

18. Black Panther

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): 1,347

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 97/100 79/100 88/100

19. Loveless

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 4.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 94/100 82/100 88/100

20. Avengers: Infinity War

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): 2,048

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 84/100 91/100 87.5/100

21. The Hate U Give

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 32

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 97/100 78/100 87.5/100

22. The Death of Stalin

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 24.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 96/100 77/100 86.5/100

23. Ben is Back

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): N/A

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 83/100 90/100 86.5/100

24. Upgrade

Genre: Thriller

Box office ($m): 16.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 86/100 86/100 86/100

25. A Fantastic Woman

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 94/100 77/100 85.5/100

26. A Star is Born

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 371.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 90/100 81/100 85.5/100

27. American Animals

Genre: Crime

Box office ($m): 3.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 88/100 82/100 85/100

28. Crazy Rich Asians

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Box office ($m): 238

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 92/100 78/100 85/100

29. Deadpool 2

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): 735.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 83/100 85/100 84/100

30. Creed II

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 122

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 83/100 84/100 83.5/100

31. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Genre: Superhero

Box office ($m): 622.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 88/100 78/100 83/100

32. Instant Family

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 62.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 81/100 85/100 83/100

33. Indivisible

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 3.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 72/100 93/100 83/100

34. The Mule

Genre: Crime

Box office ($m): N/A

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 64/100 100/100 82/100

35. Sorry to Bother You

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 17.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 92/100 71/100 81.5/100

36. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Genre: Suprehero

Box office ($m): 51.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 91/100 72/100 81.5/100

37. A Simple Favor

Genre: Mystery

Box office ($m): 93.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 85/100 78/100 81.5/100

38. Game Night

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 117.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 84/100 78/100 81/100

39. The Wife

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 15.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 84/100 78/100 81/100

40. First Reformed

Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 3.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 93/100 68/100 80.5/100

41. Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Genre: Documentary

Box office ($m): 8.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 84/100 77/100 80.5/100

42. Juliet, Naked

Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 82/100 79/100 80.5/100

43. Disobedience



Genre: Romance

Box office ($m): 7.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 83/100 77/100 80/100

44. Tully



Genre: Comedy

Box office ($m): 15.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 85/100 75/100 80/100

45. Whitney



Genre: Documentary

Box office ($m): 4.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 88/100 72/100 80/100

46. Bleach



Genre: Action

Box office ($m): 4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 80/100 80/100 80/100

47. The Favourite



Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 94/100 66/100 80/100

48. Colette



Genre: Drama

Box office ($m): 6.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 87/100 72/100 79.5/100

49. Mid90s



Genre: Comedy-drama

Box office ($m): 7.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 76/100 83/100 79.5/100

50. Christopher Robin

Genre: Adventure

Box office ($m): 197.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 72/100 85/100 78.5/100

51. Ralph Breaks the Internet



Genre: Adventure

Box office ($m): 262