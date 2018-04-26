Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Spring is in full swing and summer is just around the corner. Desperate for some vitamin D after a long winter, travel season will soon be upon us.

Vacations are meant to provide some much-needed time to relax. However, between delayed flights, lost luggage and a few too many wrong turns on the way to the hotel, the days spent on the beach never seem like enough.

To make your trip a little easier to manage, here are some of the best travel accessories available. They might not be essentials, but you should try to find the space in your luggage for some of these items in order to to avoid holiday stresses.

Aspinal of London Multi Currency Wallet

How much does it cost? – £95 (approx. $132.50)

Average rating – N/A

Perfect for – International jetsetters

Why you need it – Ensure that your holiday funds stay separate from your airport change with Aspinal of London’s multi-currency wallet.

Perfect for frequent flyers that hop between countries, this multi-currency wallet comes with four symbol-coded compartments to hold four different currencies. With this, there will be no more digging through your coins for something that is legal tender in your current country.

This product is handmade from Italian calf leather, a material known for being equally soft and durable, and lined with grosgrain, a tough fabric. Likewise, with a range of colours, such as black, beige and red, as well as personalisation options, this wallet offers a good blend of class, quality and usefulness.

Buy the Multi Currency Wallet

Tile Style

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

How much does it cost? – £30 (approx. $42)

Average rating – 4 stars

Perfect for – Those that always leave something behind

Why you need it – Have you had one too many frantic rushes back to the hotel to pick up something important that you’ve left behind? The Tile won’t cure your forgetfulness, but it will help you to remember where you’ve misplaced your possessions.

The Tile Style can be connected to just about anything, saving you from panic as you search for your lost items. When the inevitable happens, grab your smartphone and load up the Tile app to see exactly where your missing possessions are located.

You could go for the cheaper Tile Mate, but the Style is louder, tracks further and can survive underwater, making it the perfect insurance policy during your time in the sun.

Buy the Tile Style

Prynt Pocket

How much does it cost? – €169.99 (approx. $207.50)

Average rating – 4 stars

Perfect for – Those that live life through a lens

Why you need it – Instant cameras have made a comeback. However, packing a bulky Polaroid will take up valuable luggage space. The Prynt Pocket, the smallest instant photo printer on the market, offers a compact solution that will allow you to keep up with trends without having to lug around a retro camera.

The Pocket connects up to iPhone mobile devices, turning them into an instant camera and removing the need for a second device.

The Pocket can be used to print any two by three inch snaps that you’ve taken. However, putting a modern twist on a retro fad, photos that are shot inside the Prynt app are accompanied by a short video. This can be viewed time and time again by scanning the printed photograph, serving as a reminder of your many adventures.

Buy the Prynt Pocket

Contigo West Loop Travel Mug

How much does it cost? – £19.99 ( approx. $28)

Average rating – 4.5 stars

Perfect for – Last minute dashes to your gate

Why you need it – Navigating through an airport is stressful enough without having to keep hold of the coffee that’s keeping you awake ahead of your 4am flight. With sealing technology that guarantees to guard against spills and leaks, Contigo mugs will make that final dash to your gate slightly easier.

The West Loop, Contigo’s best-seller, uses vacuum-insulated technology to keep drinks hot for up to five hours and cold for up to 12. Airlines might be able to stop you from carrying a hot drink onto an aircraft due to health and safety, but at least they won’t be able to charge you an extortionate price for a bottle of water.

Buy the West Loop Travel Mug

Skyroam

How much does it cost? – €144.99 ( approx. $177)

Average rating – 3 stars

Perfect for – Those that can’t bear to be disconnected

Why you need it – Whether keeping off of Facebook for more than a few hours gives you anxiety, or all hell would break loose at your place of work without you, Skyroam is able to keep you connected to the rest of the world no matter where you are.

Skyroam offers unlimited WiFi at the click of a button. This little device can get you online in 120 different countries around the world, everywhere and anywhere, from holiday hotspots like Spain to the far-flung island of Bonaire.

The Skyroam costs €144.99 to purchase the required device. After that you can pay €7 whenever you choose for 24 hours of unlimited data on up to five devices. Users pay for what they use and aren’t tied into any contracts.

The reviews for Skyroam are iffy, with many complaining of slow and limited internet speeds. You won’t be able to stream your favourite Netflix shows. However, if an internet connection is a must and you’re out of other options, Skyroam should offer just enough.

Buy Skyroam

The Carry-On by Away

How much does it cost? – €245 (approx. $299)

Average rating – 4.5 stars

Perfect for – The non-stop traveller

Why you need it – Smart vacuums now clean our homes and self-driving cars are beginning to take to our roads. You can get smart wine decanters, smart toasters, smart toothbrushes, and now a smart suitcase.

Smart suitcases aren’t as smart as they sound. There’s no voice assistant or built in GPS. However, this suitcase is a necessity for travellers who are constantly hopping between flights with little time to stop. With an embedded (also removable, for if you need to put it in the hold) battery fitted with two USB outputs, the Carry-On will ensure that you’re never without a fully-charged phone during your travels. There will be no inaccessible boarding passes or awkwardly asking for directions from locals that don’t speak your language. As Away say, their products “aren’t smart, they’re thoughtful”.

The Carry-On has been built to withstand a battering as it’s throw into overhead lockers and car boots. Away says that their suitcases are unbreakable and, offering a lifetime warranty, they seem confident of that claim.

Buy The Carry-On

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

How much does it cost? – £329.95 (approx. $460)

Average rating – 4.5 stars

Perfect for – Drowning out crying babies

Why you need it – There are few things worse than being trapped in a small space for hours on end with an unruly child or crying baby. Aside from shelling out for a business class ticket, there’s not much that you can do to escape. However, Bose’s noise-cancelling technology could do the trick.

The QuietComfort 35 headphones constantly monitor outside noise and react accordingly. There are plenty of alternatives, many for a cheaper price. However, these are frequently listed as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

For those that want to forget about the world around them until their feet are firmly back on the ground, the QuietComfort 35s come with Google’s voice assistant built in. This means that you can play music, hear texts and ask questions without so much as opening your eyes.

Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Pacsafe Stylesafe Backpack

How much does it cost? – £89.90 (approx. $125.30)

Average rating – 4 stars

Perfect for – The brave and the stupid

Why you need it – Crime is a factor that most travellers consider before booking a flight. However, others revel in risk and danger. For those travellers that aren’t willing to let fear cross a country off of their list, the Stylesafe backpack will at least ensure that your possessions are well guarded.

Pacsafe’s range of bags come complete with a range of anti-theft technologies, including straps that can’t be cut through and lockable zips. Likewise, these backpacks are made with materials that block RFID signals to protect against the rising trend of wireless identity theft, where scammers use devices to interact with your credit cards without you knowing.

If you want to avoid drawing attention to yourself, the Stylesafe’s minimalist appearance is your best bet. However, Pacsafe bags come in a range of styles, sizes and colours.

Buy the Pacsafe Stylesafe backpack